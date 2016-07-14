版本:
United Airlines fined $2.25 million for role in bribery scheme

NEWARK, N.J., July 14 United Airlines has been fined $2.25 million in connection with a bribery scheme stemming from the "Bridgegate" scandal in New Jersey, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Jamie Fox, who was a paid consultant for United, was charged with conspiring to commit bribery, prosecutors also said. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Steve Oerlofsky)

