New Jersey town first in U.S. to use Uber to curb drunken driving

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 A New Jersey town on track for
a record-breaking number of drunken driving cases has become the
first U.S. municipality to partner with ride service app Uber
to keep inebriated residents from getting behind the
wheel.
To keep the roads safe in Evesham Township, a town of 45,000
people in southern New Jersey, anyone drinking in at least 19
alcohol-serving establishments can now get a free ride home from
Uber in a program funded by donors and started last week.
Donations from area nonprofits and businesses are also
funding a second free ride option that started on Friday: the
mobile app BeMyDD, through which people can hire a driver to get
both them and their car home.
"We're dealing with people who might've had too much to
drink, so we needed to make it so easy for them to open their
iPhone and push a button," Evesham Mayor Randy Brown said.
Evesham had been on track to reach 250 DUI arrests in 2015,
a record for the town, Brown said.
The effort extends a pilot program tested during September,
when town shuttles provided free rides to more than 350 people.
The shuttles helped decrease DUI arrests to eight in September
from a monthly average of 23 from January to August, a drop of
65 percent, Brown said.
Free rides are available from the designated bars and
restaurants from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night of the week. The
partnership with both apps runs through Jan. 2.
"We began working with Mayor Brown through our national
partner, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and realized it was the
perfect opportunity to use our technology to help take drunk
drivers off the road," Ana Mahony, general manager for Uber New
Jersey, said in a statement.
Uber is testing the pilot locally and is considering working
with other towns to create a similar partnership, a spokesman
for the company said.
Alexa Milkovich, vice president of marketing for BeMyDD,
said the company recruited drivers quickly to make sure the area
would have enough to meet demand.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly)