N.J. Gov. Christie vetoes environmental bill passed after Exxon deal

May 11 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Monday vetoed legislation that would have directed more money
from environmental legal settlements to be used to fund cleanups
of pollution.
The Democrat-led legislature passed the bill in the wake of
a controversial $225 million settlement the Christie
administration reached with Exxon Mobil Corp.
"The protection and preservation of the ecological wonders
of which New Jersey is so proud have always been critical
considerations when weighing where New Jersey's limited budget
dollars should be delivered, but there are always challenging
decisions that must be made when balancing a complex State
budget," Christie said in his veto message.
Critics have questioned the timing, motivation and size of
the Exxon agreement, which was announced in March after more
than a decade of litigation. The state had once calculated
damages at $8.9 billion from environmental contamination at two
of Exxon's former New Jersey refineries.
Currently, the first $50 million of environmental
settlements, like the one struck with Exxon, is used for
restoration. Any remaining money can go into the state's general
fund.
The bill Christie vetoed called instead for 50 percent of
that remaining money to be used for environmental purposes as
well.
The state must finalize a fiscal 2016 budget by the end of
June, but several big expenses - including a large pension
contribution - are still being hashed out.
