New Jersey governor's race opens as Christie's approval slumps

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 17 The race to succeed Republican
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie got under way this week when
a former Goldman Sachs executive entered the ring as the first
Democratic contender to succeed Christie, whose popularity has
slumped.
Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and U.S.
ambassador to Germany who has never held elected office, is
seeking the Democratic nomination for the gubernatorial
election in November 2017.
Christie, who is not eligible to run for a third term, won
the governorship in 2009, when he beat one-term Democrat Jon
Corzine, also formerly of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Murphy, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany until 2013,
said he would focus on issues such as equal pay for women and a
higher minimum wage - legislative initiatives that Christie has
either already vetoed and is expected to veto.
"It's time for a governor who has your back. I will,"
promised Murphy, 58, in a campaign ad released on Monday. He is
a married father of four who lives in Middletown and retired in
2006 after 23 years at the Wall Street investment bank.
Political observers say other possible candidates include
Democrats such as state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Republicans such as Assembly
Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, state Senate Minority Leader Tom
Kean Jr and Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno.
Christie has seen his approval ratings fall to fresh lows in
recent weeks. He has been tarnished by the "Bridgegate" scandal
and criticized as a no-show leader preoccupied first with his
own presidential campaign and when that failed, with role as a
top adviser to presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.
"His approval ratings are terrible. They have been low and
keep going down. He will leave unpopular," said Julian Zelizer,
a professor of political history at Princeton University.
A poll of New Jersey voters last month showed 31 percent
approve and 63 percent disapprove of Christie's performance as
governor, said John Weingart, associate director of the Eagleton
Institute of Politics.
Voters will likely seek a candidate very different from
Christie, Zelizer said, particularly on transparency and
righting the state's finances.
"They are looking for someone who is antithetical to him.
Someone they can trust, someone who is devoted to the state, and
someone who seems clean and immune from scandal," Zelizer said.
"They want a governor who will bring in new kinds of industry
and new pockets of growth."
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone and
Cynthia Osterman)