New York airport's $4 bln renovation financing deal closes, begins lease

| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 A $4 billion project to
renovate New York's delapidated LaGuardia Airport finalized its
financing on Wednesday, marking the start of a 34-year lease on
one of the most complex public-private partnerships in the
United States.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
operates the critical regional transportation hub, reached
financial close on the deal with LaGuardia Gateway Partners
(LGP), a consortium of Vantage Airport Group, Skanska and
Meridiam.
"We are committed to delivering this project on time and
within budget, while keeping communities engaged and informed,"
said LGP CEO Stewart Steeves in a statement. "We will build and
operate a facility that New Yorkers can be proud of."
Vice President Joe Biden derided the airport in 2014 when he
compared it to "some third-world country." Last year, he
returned there to tout the redevelopment project.
The project is extremely complicated because the airport
will remain open and fully operational during the rebuilding of
the airport's central terminal.
The Port Authority chose a public-private partnership to
rebuild the terminal in part because it could shift construction
risk to the private sector.
After construction is complete, the consortium will operate
and maintain the facility for the duration of the lease, which
ends in 2050.
On Tuesday, the Port Authority said some terminal roadways
could be congested and that it will close some parking lots in
June and July as part of the project.
New facilities will begin to open in 2018, with plans to
have the project substantially completed in 2022, the consortium
said.
The plan for the new terminal includes two pedestrian
bridges spanning active aircraft taxi lanes, the first such
design in the world, the companies said. It also includes food,
beverage and retail stores and additional seating.
The consortium got access to low-cost borrowing through the
New York Transportation Development Corporation, which two weeks
ago issued $2.5 billion of mostly tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Altogether, two-thirds of the project is to be financed
privately.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Diane Craft)