General Motors unveils updated Buick Encore SUV in U.S.

NEW YORK, March 22 General Motors Co on
Tuesday unveiled a refreshed Buick Encore small sport-utility
vehicle ahead of the New York International Auto Show as sales
of larger U.S. vehicles soar amid low gasoline prices.
SUV sales accounted for 60 percent of Buick's 2015 U.S.
sales including the larger Buick Enclave - up from 34 percent in
2007. This summer, GM will begin selling a new Chinese-made
compact Buick Envision SUV in the United States alongside the
new 2017 Encore.
The Envision is GM's first China-made vehicle that it will
export to the United States for sale. It is larger than the
Encore but smaller than the Enclave.
Buick brand chief Duncan Aldred said he expects at least 70
percent of Buick U.S. sales this year will be SUVs, including
the addition of the Envision.
The new Encore has a new, fancier interior, exterior styling
changes and upgraded entertainment systems.
Buick, which is GM's third-largest U.S. brand, saw U.S.
sales fall 2.6 percent last year to 223,000, accounting for 7
percent of GM's sales.
Press previews for the New York auto show are on Tuesday and
Wednesday. The show opens to the public on Friday and runs
through April 3.
