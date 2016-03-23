Renault-Nissan CEO says better than expected auto industry sales in 2016

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
NEW YORK, March 23 Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, said Wednesday he thinks auto industry sales will outpace industry forecasts in the United States and Europe this year.
"Everyone is below the reality," Ghosn said at a New York International Auto show breakfast. "I think the market will be stronger than forecast -- both in Europe and in the United States."
He predicted U.S. industry sales will rise around 2 percent for the overall U.S. market.
Several auto industry forecasters predict 2016 U.S. auto sales will be 17.8 million vehicles, which would break the record set in 2015 of nearly 17.5 million.
European car-sales growth is likely to be 2 percent in 2016 after rising 9.3 percent in 2015, an industry association said in January. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.