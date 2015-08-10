UPDATE 2-New York City's 'responsible banking' law ruled unconstitutional

(Adds comment from city spokesman)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 10 New York City's "responsible
banking" law, which called for banks holding the city's over $6
billion in deposits to document how well they meet the needs of
low-income neighborhoods, is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal
judge has ruled.
In a 71-page decision made public on Monday, U.S. District
Judge Katherine Polk Failla said the 2012 law illegally
conflicts with both federal and state statutes that regulate
banks.
"While the animating concerns of the City Council are valid,
the means by which it sought to harness banks to redress those
concerns intrudes on the province of the federal and state
governments," Failla wrote.
The New York Bankers Association (NYBA), which has more than
150 members, including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup
Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase &
Co, challenged the law in a lawsuit.
In a statement, Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the
city's law department, said it was "disappointed" with the
ruling and would consider its legal options.
"The city has a vital role in understanding the effect banks
are having on the economic health of our neighborhoods," he
said.
The Responsible Banking Act had called for an advisory board
to review whether banks deserved to receive some of the city's
deposits, based in part on how well they served low-income
areas.
Banks would have been required to provide documentation on
efforts to modify loans for stressed borrowers, fund affordable
housing and provide credit for small businesses, among other
services.
Failla last year dismissed an earlier NYBA lawsuit, finding
that the plaintiffs did not have standing because then mayor
Michael Bloomberg, whose veto was overridden by the City
Council, was refusing to enforce the law.
But New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bloomberg's successor,
has begun implementing the law. The current lawsuit was filed
after the advisory board created by the statute submitted
information requests to banks holding city deposits.
The city's lawyers had argued the law was simply intended to
promote "transparency," but Failla agreed with the plaintiffs
that it was an attempt to "advance policy objectives" by
coercing banks' behavior, which infringed upon the federal and
state governments' regulatory powers.
In a statement, NYBA President Michael Smith said: "This is
an important decision for the banking industry with nationwide
ramifications. The banks in New York will continue to be
supervised by state and federal regulators, and will continue to
reinvest in the communities in which they operate."
The case is The New York Bankers Association v. The City of
New York, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 15-cv-4001.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Paul
Simao and G Crosse)