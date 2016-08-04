Ex-NY Senate leader's appeal of conviction may have merit-judge

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
NEW YORK Aug 4 A federal judge on Thursday said former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam may stay free on bail while they appeal their corruption convictions, saying they had raised a "substantial question" about whether her jury instructions were erroneous.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan cited the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in June to overturn the bribery convictions of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.
That court said routine political activities such as arranging meetings or reaching out to public officials generally could not form a basis for criminal prosecutions.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer