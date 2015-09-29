UPDATE 2-New York credit card surcharge ban revived by U.S. court

* 2nd Circuit reverses federal judge Rakoff

* Appeals court says NY law regulates pricing, not speech

* Retailers have complained about costs of credit cards (Adds Schneiderman and other comments, details on pricing practices, card fee antitrust case)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Sept 29 A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a New York state law banning surcharges on credit card purchases, saying a lower court judge erred in finding the law unconstitutional.

By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the law, which subjects retailers to criminal penalties for imposing surcharges on customers who pay with plastic rather than cash, does not violate retailers' free speech or due process rights under the U.S. Constitution.

The decision is a defeat for retailers that have long complained about the cost of accepting credit cards, including "swipe" fees they pay to networks such as MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc.

It is also a victory for officials like New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

They have said the law protects consumers, letting them rely on posted prices rather than be surprised at checkout, when they may resist changing their minds about purchases. Such "bait-and-switch" tactics often occur at gas stations, they said.

Deepak Gupta, a lawyer for merchants challenging the law, was unavailable for comment.

Schneiderman said he applauded the decision, and looked forward to further work to shield consumers from "harmful pricing practices." A spokeswoman for Vance declined to comment.

The New York law subjected merchants to a potential one-year prison sentence and $500 fine for imposing card surcharges.

In practice, it prevents them from selling a $100 item to card customers for $102, but lets them offer "discounts" to cash customers who might pay just $98. Ten other U.S. states have similar laws, court papers show.

Five merchants, including a Brooklyn ice cream parlor and a hair salon near Binghamton, said the law violated their First Amendment rights by prohibiting them from educating customers about the extra costs of paying with credit cards.

In Oct. 2013, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff agreed and blocked enforcement of the law, saying it "perpetuates consumer confusion."

Writing for the appeals court, however, Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston said the law does not regulate speech but rather regulates pricing practices, specifically any differences between posted prices and higher prices for card customers.

She noted that while many consumers might react negatively to the phrase "credit card surcharges," it was not the state's fault that people often use that expression rather than refer to "discounts" they enjoy when paying with cash.

"We are aware of no authority suggesting that the First Amendment prevents states from protecting consumers against irrational psychological annoyances," Livingston wrote.

Retailers including Kroger Co, Safeway Inc and Walgreen Co and several consumer groups supported the New York merchants.

The 2nd Circuit is separately reviewing a $5.7 billion antitrust settlement among retailers, MasterCard and Visa over swipe fees.

The case is Expressions Hair Design et al v. Schneiderman et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 13-4533, 13-4537. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)