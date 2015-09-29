UPDATE 2-New York credit card surcharge ban revived by U.S. court

* 2nd Circuit reverses federal judge Rakoff
* Appeals court says NY law regulates pricing, not speech
* Retailers have complained about costs of credit cards
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 29 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday revived a New York state law banning surcharges on
credit card purchases, saying a lower court judge erred in
finding the law unconstitutional.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said
the law, which subjects retailers to criminal penalties for
imposing surcharges on customers who pay with plastic rather
than cash, does not violate retailers' free speech or due
process rights under the U.S. Constitution.
The decision is a defeat for retailers that have long
complained about the cost of accepting credit cards, including
"swipe" fees they pay to networks such as MasterCard Inc
and Visa Inc.
It is also a victory for officials like New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus
Vance.
They have said the law protects consumers, letting them rely
on posted prices rather than be surprised at checkout, when they
may resist changing their minds about purchases. Such
"bait-and-switch" tactics often occur at gas stations, they
said.
Deepak Gupta, a lawyer for merchants challenging the law,
was unavailable for comment.
Schneiderman said he applauded the decision, and looked
forward to further work to shield consumers from "harmful
pricing practices." A spokeswoman for Vance declined to comment.
The New York law subjected merchants to a potential one-year
prison sentence and $500 fine for imposing card surcharges.
In practice, it prevents them from selling a $100 item to
card customers for $102, but lets them offer "discounts" to cash
customers who might pay just $98. Ten other U.S. states have
similar laws, court papers show.
Five merchants, including a Brooklyn ice cream parlor and a
hair salon near Binghamton, said the law violated their First
Amendment rights by prohibiting them from educating customers
about the extra costs of paying with credit cards.
In Oct. 2013, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff agreed and
blocked enforcement of the law, saying it "perpetuates consumer
confusion."
Writing for the appeals court, however, Circuit Judge Debra
Ann Livingston said the law does not regulate speech but rather
regulates pricing practices, specifically any differences
between posted prices and higher prices for card customers.
She noted that while many consumers might react negatively
to the phrase "credit card surcharges," it was not the state's
fault that people often use that expression rather than refer to
"discounts" they enjoy when paying with cash.
"We are aware of no authority suggesting that the First
Amendment prevents states from protecting consumers against
irrational psychological annoyances," Livingston wrote.
Retailers including Kroger Co, Safeway Inc and
Walgreen Co and several consumer groups supported the
New York merchants.
The 2nd Circuit is separately reviewing a $5.7 billion
antitrust settlement among retailers, MasterCard and Visa over
swipe fees.
The case is Expressions Hair Design et al v. Schneiderman et
al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 13-4533, 13-4537.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by W Simon
and Chizu Nomiyama)