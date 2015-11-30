Trio lose appeal of New York City payroll project fraud convictions

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 30 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
rejected three men's bids to reverse their convictions for
lining their own pockets while overhauling New York City's
payroll system.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the
2013 trial conviction of Mark Mazer, the former manager of the
CityTime payroll project, and the convictions of Gerard Denault
and Dimitry Aronshtein. Each was sentenced to 20 years in
prison.
CityTime aimed to modernize New York City's timekeeping and
payroll systems. Launched in 1998 with a $63 million budget, its
costs had soared to nearly $700 million by 2011 through what
prosecutors called a massive kickback and fraud scheme.
The men raised numerous issues on appeal, including claims
that the jury instructions were flawed and arguments by Mazer
and Denault that their convictions for committing wire fraud
should be reversed.
But the three-judge panel found no error in the jury
instructions, and said the wire fraud convictions were based on
"sufficient evidence that the city did not receive the benefit
of its bargain."
Barry Bohrer, a lawyer for Denault, 54, said he was
reviewing the decision. Lawyers for Mazer, 52, and Aronshtein,
55, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors said Denault, a former employee at contractor
Science Applications International Corp, received over
$9 million in kickbacks to enable a company, Technodyne LLC, to
obtain subcontractor work.
Meanwhile, Mazer, who managed the project, arranged with
Denault to have a company controlled by Aronshtein, his uncle,
become a subcontractor, prosecutors said.
Mazer steered more than $65 million to Aronshtein's company
and $23 million to another firm in exchange for more than $30
million in kickbacks, prosecutors said.
Much of the city's losses were recovered after SAIC agreed
in March 2012 to forfeit $500 million as part of a deferred
prosecution agreement.
Five other defendants have pleaded guilty to aiding the
scheme, including Mazer's wife, mother and cousin. Two others
remain at large and are considered fugitives.
The case is U.S. v. Mazer, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-1397.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)