Two black women sue Fox News executive, network for racial harassment

| March 29
March 29 Two black employees of Fox News have
accused a white executive of racial harassment and the cable
network of ignoring their claims of discrimination in a lawsuit
filed in New York City.
Fox payroll employees Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright
claimed that Judith Slater, the former senior vice president of
accounting and comptroller, ridiculed and mocked them based on
their race on several occasions, according to the lawsuit filed
in New York state court in the Bronx on Tuesday.
The women said they "and other dark-skinned employees
suffered years-long relentless racial animus" working under
Slater. The network fired Brown and demoted Wright after
learning they would not settle the complaint, according to the
lawsuit.
A Fox News spokeswoman said Slater was fired last month in
response to the complaints, and that Brown is still employed by
the network. Wright was transferred to a different department
this week, she said, but not demoted.
"We take complaints of this nature very seriously and took
prompt and effective remedial action before Ms. Brown and Ms.
Wright sued in court and even before Ms. Wright complained
through her lawyer," the spokeswoman said.
"There is no place for inappropriate verbal remarks like
this at Fox News," the spokeswoman added. "We are disappointed
that this needless litigation has been filed."
The suit came six months after Fox News, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, settled a sexual
harassment suit by former anchor Gretchen Carlson for $20
million. Carlson's allegations led to the resignation of network
chief Roger Ailes, who abruptly ended his 20-year rein over the
profitable and powerful cable news channel.
Brown and Wright said Slater made various racist statements,
including mocking stereotypically black speech, claimed black
men are "women beaters" and regularly expressed her fear of
black people.
On one occasion, Slater asked Wright, a mother of three, if
her children "were fathered by the same man," according to the
lawsuit.
They also said executives at Fox News and Twenty-First
Century Fox ignored repeated complaints against Slater.
In addition to creating a racially hostile work environment,
the women accused the network of unequal pay and opportunities
for advancement because of their race, in violation of New York
state law. They are seeking unspecified damages.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Daniel Wiessner
in Albany, New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)