UPDATE 1-Grand Central owner sues NY City for $1.13 bln over air rights

(Adds details on lawsuit, planned infrastructure improvements)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 29 The owner of Grand Central
Terminal has filed a $1.13 billion lawsuit accusing New York
City of effectively taking away his air rights over the landmark
train station by letting the developer SL Green Realty Corp
build a giant skyscraper.
The complaint filed late on Monday on behalf of owner Andrew
Penson is the latest chapter over Grand Central, which was
declared a landmark in 1967, four years after the demolition of
Pennsylvania Station sparked a movement to preserve significant
architectural works.
Two of Penson's companies said the city rezoned the area
around Grand Central to let SL Green build a roughly 1,400-foot
tall tower - higher than the Empire State Building and Chrysler
Building - known as One Vanderbilt across the street, if it also
made nearby transit and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.
They said the rezoning, with backing from Mayor Bill de
Blasio's administration and the City Council, effectively made
Penson's air rights "unsellable and therefore worthless" by
letting SL Green, one of the city's biggest commercial
developers, build a taller tower.
This allegedly violated the Fifth Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution by "taking the property of a private citizen for
the benefit of another private citizen without any public
purpose," the complaint said.
The lawsuit seeks "the fair market value of the property
prior to the taking," estimated at $1.13 billion. Earlier talks
to sell the rights to SL Green were unsuccessful, it said.
De Blasio's office and the city's law department had no
immediate comment.
Jonathan Rosen, an outside spokesman for SL Green, in a
statement said One Vanderbilt has received "broad" support
because of the project's "commitment" to adding office space and
improving the commute.
SL Green said it will spend $220 million on public
infrastructure, with two-thirds going toward improvements
related to the Lexington Avenue subway.
"We are already hard at work delivering on those commitments
and won't be sidetracked by frivolous litigation," Rosen said.
Rezoning the Grand Central area for taller skyscrapers was
proposed under the administration of de Blasio's predecessor
Michael Bloomberg, an independent. De Blasio is a Democrat.
Grand Central was the subject of a 1978 U.S. Supreme Court
decision upholding the city's landmark preservation law, which
permitted the terminal's owner at the time to generate a
"reasonable return" on its investment.
Penson's companies said that decision still allowed air
rights to be sold to owners of nearby properties.
The case is Midtown TDR Ventures LLC et al v. City of New
York et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 15-07647.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)