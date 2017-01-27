Muslim woman assaulted at JFK airport; man charged with hate crimes

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 A Massachusetts man who yelled
that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you" faces
nine hate crime charges for assaulting a female Muslim airline
employee at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport,
authorities said.
Robin Rhodes, 57, of Worcester is accused of assaulting
Rabeeya Khan, who was wearing a hijab, or head scarf, while
working at Delta Airlines' Sky Lounge on Wednesday
evening, prosecutors said on Thursday in a statement.
Rhodes, who was waiting for a connecting flight home after
arriving from Aruba, approached the door of the office where
Khan was working and said, "Are you sleeping? Are you praying?
What are you doing?"
He punched the door, which struck Khan's chair, and then he
threatened her and kicked her in the right leg, according to the
statement by Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.
Khan tried to flee, but Rhodes blocked her until a passerby
stopped and attempted to calm him down, the statement said.
She was then able run out of the office. Rhodes followed her
to the lounge's front desk, where he got down on his knees and
began to bow in imitation of a Muslim praying, prosecutors said.
"Trump is here now," Rhodes shouted, according to Brown's
statement. "He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany,
Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what
happens."
According to the statement, Khan suffered pain in her right
leg and was afraid he was going to hurt her more.
Rhodes is due to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court where
he will face nine hate crime charges including third-degree
assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree
harassment. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.
An official at Brown's office said Rhodes had a lawyer, but
that the attorney's contact details were not immediately
available.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)