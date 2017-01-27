UPDATE 1-Muslim woman assaulted at JFK airport; man charged with hate crimes

(Adds details on victim, Delta statement, paragraphs 9-10)
By Gina Cherelus
NEW YORK Jan 27 A Massachusetts man who
prosecutors said yelled that President Donald Trump "will get
rid of all of you" after assaulting a female Muslim employee at
New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport faces nine hate
crime charges.
Robin Rhodes, 57, of Worcester attacked Rabeeya Khan, who
was wearing a hijab, or head scarf, while she was working at
Delta Airlines' Sky Lounge on Wednesday evening, Queens
District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement on Thursday.
Rhodes, who was waiting for a connecting flight home after
arriving from Aruba, approached the door of the office where
Khan was working and said: "Are you sleeping? Are you praying?
What are you doing?"
He punched the door, which struck Khan's chair, and then
threatened her and kicked her in the right leg, according to
Brown's statement.
Khan tried to flee, but Rhodes blocked her until a passerby
stopped and attempted to calm him down, the statement said.
She was then able run out of the office. Rhodes followed her
to the lounge's front desk, where he got down on his knees and
began to bow in imitation of a Muslim praying, prosecutors said.
"Trump is here now," Rhodes shouted, according to Brown's
statement. "He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany,
Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what
happens."
According to the statement, Khan suffered pain in her right
leg and was afraid Rhodes would hurt her more.
Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Khan worked for an
Israeli company that provides services to the airline, which had
reached out to her employer to offer support.
In a statement, the airline said: "People who are violent or
exhibit bullying behavior are not welcome."
Rhodes is due to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court,
where he will face nine hate crime charges, including
third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and
first-degree harassment. If convicted, he faces up to four years
in prison.
An official at Brown's office said contact details for
Rhodes' lawyer were not immediately available.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Lisa Von Ahn)