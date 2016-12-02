'Tis the season to window shop in New York

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 From a whimsical enchanted
winter forest-scape to candy-laden backdrops for festive
fashion, New York department stores have spent a year conjuring
up eye-catching holiday window displays.
"Right when they start coming down, we start thinking about
what's going to be the vision for next year?" said Roe Palermo,
divisional vice president, store visual of New York department
store Lord & Taylor, which is part of Hudson's Bay Co.
The store has been creating window displays since 1937 and
estimates that a million people pass by the windows daily during
the holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Palermo and her team started brainstorming with the store's
marketing, advertising and digital team 11 months ago to
translate their ideas into a three-dimensional display.
This year's theme is "a whimsical winter journey through an
Enchanted Forest" and features five animated windows with
hand-sculpted spirited holiday animals and LED walls.
High-end fashion retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, owned by
Hudson's Bay, rang in its annual window display, "Land of 1000
Delights," with 85 dancers.
The windows are filled with colorful candy-inspired displays
titled "The Nutcracker Sweet," with recreations of scenes from
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker ballet, a winter-time
favorite.
Festive fashion outfits are displayed between rock candy,
large lollipops and cotton candy.
Macy Inc's flagship store in Manhattan celebrated the
unveiling of its windows displaying the theme "Believe" with
fireworks and confetti. Bergdorf Goodman, operated by Neiman
Marcus Group LLC, found inspiration from warmer
climates, using cacti, palm leaves and gorillas.
Barneys New York Inc created displays hoping to
promote "Love, Peace and Joy," with a little helping hand from
Comedy Central's animated "South Park" series creators Trey
Parker and Matt Stone, who filled one window with characters
from their show.
Bloomingdale's, part of Macy's, invited artists to create
eight one-of-a-kind chandeliers for its window displays, and
will be auctioning them off to benefit Child Mind Institute,
with starting bids at $2,000.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell for Reuters TV; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)