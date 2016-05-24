New York inmate photo makes it to Facebook, despite cellphone ban

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 24 The New York City Department of
Corrections said on Tuesday it was investigating what appears to
be a photo of inmates from Rikers Island jail taken with a
cellphone, a device banned in city jails.
It was not clear how the group of male inmates was allowed
to pose, who snapped the photo, or how it was uploaded to
Facebook as reported by the New York Post on Monday. It was the
latest in a string of problems, from a spike in violence to a
crackdown on corrections officers running contraband networks,
facing the department run by Commissioner Joseph Ponte since
2014.
"Commissioner Ponte has zero tolerance for the introduction
of contraband into any DOC facility. This matter is under
investigation," Department of Corrections spokeswoman Eve
Kessler said in an email. She declined to comment further.
The New York Post reported that the four inmates in the
photo, who appeared to be making the same hand gesture in the
back of a bus, are members of the West Brighton Crew street gang
facing gun charges and were on their way to court.
A friend of one of the inmates, the Post reported, posted
the photo on Facebook, which generated about 100 "likes" before
it was taken down. It said Department of Corrections officials
discovered the photo last Thursday.
Last week, two guards and six inmates at the troubled Rikers
Island jail complex were among 17 people charged with running
extensive contraband networks involving weapons and drugs.
A Reuters analysis previously found that since 2012 more
than 50 guards at the jail, which houses about 10,000 inmates,
have faced criminal charges, including smuggling contraband.
According to city data, about 165 cellphones have been
recovered by the Department of Corrections since 2011, including
12 this year through April 30.
Governors around the country have urged the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) to allow states to block cell
signals in prisons to combat contraband phones.
The devices have been smuggled into jails and prisons in
creative ways, including in underwear and legal papers, Ajit
Pai, an FCC commissioner, said last month at a hearing on the
issue in Columbia, South Carolina.
Contraband phones, sometimes used in violent crimes, also
are used by inmates "to run phone scams and con innocent members
of the public out of their hard-earned money," Pai said.
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Richard Chang)