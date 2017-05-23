Online insurer Fabric launches life coverage for New York parents

May 23 Fabric, a web-based insurance agency that
promises new parents accidental death coverage in two minutes,
opened for business in New York on Tuesday following the state's
approval of its key product, the company said.
The New York launch pushes the Brooklyn-based Fabric
Insurance Agency, LLC, which also sells term-life coverage, into
the life insurance industry's second-largest U.S. market.
Life insurers, which often sell health insurance and
annuities as well, collected $48 billion in premiums in New York
during 2015, second only to California, where they collected $64
billion, according to the American Council of Life Insurers, a
Washington-based trade group.
Fabric, whose policies are issued by Vantis Life Insurance
Company, a Pennsylvania-based unit of Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Co, is among a wave of tech-driven insurance startups
that are trying to upend the often lengthy, traditional process
for buying insurance policies.
"It's a big problem in a massive industry that hasn't seen
any innovation in decades," said Fabric Chief Executive Officer
and co-founder Adam Erlebacher.
The startups, known as "fintech" or "insurtech" ventures,
typically leverage technology, such as cloud data storage or
smartphones, to provide cheap and easy-to-access services such
as loans, insurance, payments, money transfers and stock
trading.
Lemonade Inc, another fintech company that promises renters
and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment
of claims in 3 minutes, on May 9 won approval from California
regulators to sell policies in the state.
Fabric, now operating in 38 states and Washington, D.C.,
promises parents two-minute approval for accidental death
coverage, which it says is the biggest risk for individuals
between ages 25 to 44. Premiums start at $6 per month for a
$100,000 policy.
Customers can then upgrade to a 20-year term life insurance
policy, which they apply for online and schedule medical
testing.
Fabric's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Box
Group and Maveron, according to its website.
The idea for Fabric as Erlebacher bought his first life
insurance policy when his son was two, after procrastinating, as
many parents do, he said.
Erlebacher, a former executive for Simple, a digital bank
and BBVA unit, filled in an online form and completed
paperwork with an agent, who pushed additional products, he
said.
The coverage became valid ten weeks later, Erlebacher said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by G Crosse)