MOVES-New York Life creates CIO role for asset management unit

Sept 17 New York Life Insurance Co
appointed Jae Yoon to a newly created role of chief investment
officer for its asset management unit, New York Life Investment
Management LLC (NYLIM).
Yoon will chair the NYLIM investment governance committee
and work with the portfolio teams in New York Life's and
MainStay Investments' boutiques and affiliates.
A NYLIM veteran of 10 years, Yoon most recently served as
the chief investment officer of the strategic asset allocation
and solutions group. Yoon will continue to oversee the business.
John Kim will remain the president and chief investment
officer of New York Life, the company said.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)