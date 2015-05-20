版本:
MOVES-John Kim named president of New York Life

May 20 New York Life Insurance Co said Vice Chairman John Kim had been elected president, effective immediately.

Kim joined New York Life in 2008. Prior to that, he had been president of Prudential Retirement, and had also served as president of Cigna Retirement and Investment Services. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)

