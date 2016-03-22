UPDATE 1-New York lawmakers end last statewide ban on mixed martial arts

(Adds vote to approve mixed martial arts fights)

By James M. Odato

ALBANY, N.Y., March 21 New York's state assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to legalize mixed martial arts fights, effectively ending the last remaining statewide ban on the combat sport in the United States.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has already said he would sign the measure, which previously passed the state Senate.

Mixed martial arts features kicking, punching, wrestling and other maneuvers that can leave the combatants bloodied and sometimes unconscious.

Lawmakers passed the legislation by a 113-25 vote after more than three hours of debate, with forceful speeches from both opponents and supporters of the bill.

Assemblyman Danny O'Donnell, an openly gay Democrat who represents part of New York City and is the brother of actress Rosie O'Donnell, compared the sport to "gay porn." He suggested the competitions might be susceptible to corruption.

Ellen Jaffee, a Democrat from a New York City suburb, called the sport "barbaric" and said it is harmful to women because it distorts the image of masculinity.

But Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, also a Democrat, said millions of fans deserve the chance to watch professional bouts in New York and argued that regulations would make the sport safer.

The legislation came after years of obstruction from former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who opposed the sport and refused to allow a vote. But Silver was convicted of federal corruption charges last year and replaced as speaker by Carl Heastie, a co-sponsor of the bill.

MMA fights are expected to generate $135 million a year for the state's coffers, according to a 2013 study by the sport's major promoter, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Arenas throughout New York would benefit, and Madison Square Garden in New York City is particularly well suited to stage the competitions, the bill's sponsors said.

Cuomo has already penciled in $3 million in revenue from ticket sales and cable fees in his proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

The New York State Athletic Commission would have to set regulations after the governor signs the bill. Fans would have to wait until at least the fourth quarter of 2016 before seeing any bouts in the state.

UFC is owned by brothers Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta of Station Casinos, a Las Vegas-based hotel-casino chain, through parent company Zuffa LLC. The company had sued New York state over the ban, calling it unconstitutional. (Editing by Frank McGurty, Alistair Bell and Leslie Adler)