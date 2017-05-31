UPDATE 1-New York City suspends municipal business with Wells Fargo

(Adds voting results, background, comment, changes byline)
By Dan Freed
NEW YORK May 31 New York City voted on
Wednesday to suspend Wells Fargo from its municipal debt
issuance operations, citing a rating tied to doing business in
low and moderate-income communities as having fallen below a
"satisfactory" level.
The commission also cited last year's scandal, in which the
bank was caught creating bogus customer accounts to boost
performance measures.
The New York City Banking Commission, in a unanimous 3-0
vote, decided it will give no new bond underwriting mandates or
renew existing contracts with Wells Fargo. The decision follows
a Federal Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating of "needs
improvement" for the San Francisco-based bank.
The decision adds New York City to other states and
municipalities that have banned the bank from handling their
funding operations.
The commission was composed of Mayor Bill de Blasio,
Comptroller Scott Stringer and Commissioner of Finance Jacques
Jiha.
"What happened at Wells Fargo was fraud - and there must be
consequences for wrongful behavior," Stringer said in a
statement.
Wells Fargo, however, was given a conditional designation as
a New York City bank. That means it can still hold funds under
current contract because it would be too disruptive to
immediately disentangle the city from the bank.
"The ban will be revisited only when the bank's rating is
raised," de Blasio and Stringer said in a joint statement prior
to the vote.
The Wells Fargo scandal and the repercussions on its
municipal banking operations contributed to a slump in its
underwriting business, Reuters reported earlier this month.
Prior to the vote, the bank told Reuters it appreciated the
continuing dialogue with the city.
"More than four years have passed since the end of our last
CRA evaluation period and we are seeking an expedited review of
the 2012-2015 exam," Wells Fargo spokesman Gabriel Boehmer said
in an email.
Wells Fargo holds $227 million of collected city taxes and
fees and acts as a trustee to the New York City Retiree Health
Benefits Trust, currently holding its roughly $2.6 billion in
assets.
The ban will suspend the bank's role as a senior
book-running manager for the city's General Obligation as well
as Transactional Finance Authority bond sales.
"The only allowable exemption will be for affordable housing
financing, which has a direct benefit to New York City
residents," the joint statement said.
