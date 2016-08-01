版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 00:58 BJT

N.Y. regulators approve clean energy standard with nuclear subsidies

Aug 1 New York energy regulators on Monday approved a plan to pay several upstate nuclear power plants up to $965 million over two years to keep the reactors in service and meet the state's carbon reduction goals.

The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the proposed Clean Energy Standard, which requires that 50 percent of the state's power will come from clean and renewable sources of energy by 2030, including nuclear power.

The subsidies are part of an effort to keep the nuclear reactors operating at a time of low prices for power as well as low prices for the alternative generator fuel natural gas. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

