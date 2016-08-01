N.Y. regulators approve clean energy standard with nuclear subsidies

Aug 1 New York energy regulators on Monday
approved a plan to pay several upstate nuclear power plants up
to $965 million over two years to keep the reactors in service
and meet the state's carbon reduction goals.
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the
proposed Clean Energy Standard, which requires that 50 percent
of the state's power will come from clean and renewable sources
of energy by 2030, including nuclear power.
The subsidies are part of an effort to keep the nuclear
reactors operating at a time of low prices for power as well as
low prices for the alternative generator fuel natural gas.
