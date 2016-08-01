UPDATE 1-N.Y. regulators approve clean energy standard with nuclear subsidies

(New throughout, adds reactors and possible sale of FitzPatrick
to Exelon)
Aug 1 New York state energy regulators on Monday
approved a plan to pay several upstate nuclear power plants up
to $965 million over two years to keep the reactors in service
and meet the state's carbon reduction goals.
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the
proposed Clean Energy Standard, which requires that 50 percent
of the state's power will come from clean and renewable sources
of energy by 2030, including nuclear power.
The subsidies are part of an effort to keep the nuclear
reactors, which produce almost no emissions, operating at a time
of low prices for power as well as for natural gas, an
alternative generator fuel.
New York's plan could provide a model for the rest of the
country to save the struggling nuclear industry while reducing
carbon emissions.
Several nuclear plants in New York and across the country
may have to shut over the next few years because power prices
are lower than reactor operating costs due to ample supplies of
cheap gas from shale fields.
PSC staff estimated the economic and environmental benefits
of keeping the reactors in service at about $5 billion over the
first two years of the program, for a net benefit of about $4
billion since the cost of the nuclear subsidy was calculated at
up to $965 million.
Reactors eligible for the program include Exelon Corp's
Ginna and Nine Mile Point Units 1 and 2, and Entergy
Corp's FitzPatrick.
"We could not possibly replace those nuclear units if they
were to shut," PSC Chair Audrey Zibelman said during a question
and answer period before the vote. Zibelman said the energy lost
would almost certainly be replaced by fossil-fired, carbon
producing power plants.
Entergy, which has said it would shut FitzPatrick in 2017,
is in discussions with Exelon for the potential sale of
FitzPatrick. The companies have said those discussions depend on
the terms and timeliness of the state's Clean Energy Standard.
The plan included only the upstate reactors because prices
there are expected to be too low to cover the operating and
other costs of those plants.
Entergy's Indian Point Units 2 and 3 were not included in
the program, at least for the first two years, because downstate
power prices were expected to remain high enough to cover the
plant's operating and other costs, the report said.
Entergy is seeking to renew the operating licenses for the
two Indian Point reactors, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
has opposed the continued operation of the plant because it is
located in the heavily populated New York metropolitan area
about 40 miles north of New York City.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)