Energy industry coalition sues NY PSC over nuclear subsidies

Oct 19 An energy industry coalition including
competitive non-nuclear electricity producers sued on Wednesday
to oppose a plan to subsidize nuclear power plants in New York
State.
The lawsuit in federal court said the New York Public
Service Commission's (PSC) plan to raise electric rates across
the state by requiring consumers to pay for zero emission
credits (ZECs), infringes illegally into federal regulators'
territory.
The coalition said in a statement that the litigation was
"solely to save several New York nuclear plants that, allegedly,
can no longer compete successfully in the federally-regulated
wholesale electric power market."
The subsidies were part of an effort to keep the nuclear
reactors, which produce almost no emissions, operating at a time
of low prices for power and natural gas, an alternative
generator fuel.
"The frivolous lawsuit is right out of fossil fuel
industry's play book to deny and thwart actions to combat
climate change," New York PSC Chairwoman Audrey Zibelman said in
a statement.
She noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld
the rights of states to protect their environment for the
welfare of citizens.
The owners of the state's nuclear reactors include units of
Exelon Corp and Entergy Corp.
Exelon in August agreed to buy Entergy's FitzPatrick reactor
in New York, which Entergy said it would retire in 2017, after
the state adopted the Clean Energy Standard to help the state's
nuclear reactors.
Officials at Exelon were not immediately available for
comment.
Coalition members opposed to the nuclear subsidies include
units of Dynegy Inc and NRG Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino
in New York; editing by Grant McCool)