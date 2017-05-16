UPDATE 1-New York county sues Purdue, J&J over opioid marketing

(Adds comment from Purdue Pharma)
By Nate Raymond
May 15 A county in New York state has sued
Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and other
drugmakers, accusing them of engaging in fraudulent marketing
that played down the risks of prescription opioid painkillers,
leading to a drug epidemic.
The lawsuit, which also named units of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd and Endo International Plc as
defendants, was announced on Monday by Orange County, New York,
which is located in the southeastern part of the state.
The case, filed in a New York state court on Thursday, is
the latest lawsuit by local and state governments seeking to
hold drugmakers accountable for a national opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit claims the drugmakers through deceptive
marketing misrepresented the dangers of long-term opioid use to
doctors, pharmacists and patients.
Those misrepresentations about drugs like Purdue's OxyContin
and Endo's Opana ER led Orange County to incur health care,
criminal justice and other costs related to addiction, the
lawsuit said.
Orange County, which has a population of about 379,000, said
it recorded 943 opioid-related emergency department admissions
in 2014 and 44 deaths from overdoses involving opioid pain
relievers in 2015.
Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said in a statement
the county has been working with non-profits and doctors to
increase awareness to opioid-related problems.
"At the same time, we want those responsible to compensate
the taxpayers for the public funds the county has had to pay to
address opioid addiction," he said.
The lawsuit also named four physicians as defendants.
J&J in a statement called the allegations "unfounded" and
noted its drugs carry U.S. Food and Drug Administration-mandated
warnings.
Purdue said it shares officials' concerns about the opioid
crisis and is "committed to working collaboratively to find
solutions."
Endo did not respond to a request for comment. Teva declined
to comment.
Opioid drugs, including prescription painkillers and heroin,
killed over 33,000 people in the United States in 2015, more
than any year on record, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention said.
Orange County's lawsuit is the fourth since August by a New
York county seeking to recover costs related to opioid
addiction. Several other counties are also considering suing.
Drugmakers also face lawsuits by Santa Clara and Orange
counties in California, the city of Chicago and Mississippi over
their marketing practices.
Some state attorneys general have started similar
investigations. J&J this month said New Jersey's attorney
general had issued a subpoena related to opioid marketing.
