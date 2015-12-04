New York City mayor urges city pension funds to divest gun stocks

NEW YORK Dec 4 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio urged the city's pension funds on Friday to divest their
holdings in stocks of gun makers after this week's mass shooting
in San Bernardino.
"I call on all government pension funds in New York City and
across the country to divest immediately from funds that include
assault weapon manufacturers," de Blasio said in a statement.
The New York City Employees Retirement System and the New
York City Teachers Retirement System have already dropped gun
stocks such as Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and Sturm
Ruger & Co Inc.
Funds for the city's police and fire departments as well as
the city's board of education have not divested their holdings,
the mayor said. The combined value of the city's five pension
funds is around $155 billion.
"I am urging the city comptroller to divest as soon as
possible if no verifiable assurance is given that assault
weapons will not be sold to civilians," the mayor said.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy)