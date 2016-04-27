JetBlue pilot charged with flying drunk from Orlando to New York

April 27 U.S. prosecutors have charged a JetBlue
pilot with flying while drunk from Orlando to New York
last year with 151 passengers on board, officials said on
Wednesday.
Dennis Thomas Murphy Jr. was arrested and arraigned in a
federal court in New York City on a charge of operating a
commercial vehicle while under the influence, said Nellin
McIntosh, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Eastern District of New York.
The complaint unsealed on Wednesday said 151 passengers were
onboard the flight on April 21, 2015, and Murphy had been
selected for random alcohol testing upon landing at John F.
Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.
JetBlue officials could not be immediately reached for
comment on Wednesday.
Murphy, who is from New Jersey, was released on a $50,000
bond cosigned by his father and spouse. His attorney, federal
defender James Darrow, could not be immediately reached for
comment.
A breath test showed Murphy had a blood alcohol level of
.111 percent, the complaint said. A second test showed him
having a level of .091 percent.
"During the walk to the onsite testing office at JFK
Airport, Murphy's face was red and he was chewing gum rapidly,"
the complaint said, adding that he attributed the high ratings
to the gum he was chewing.
A blood alcohol level of .1 or higher qualifies as being
under the influence for criminal charges, the complaint said.
The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits pilots from flying
with blood alcohol content higher than .04, according to the
regulator's website.
Earlier in the day, Murphy also piloted a flight to Orlando
International Airport from New York with 119 passengers on board
and his co-pilot told authorities that Murphy was drinking an
"unknown beverage from a cup" before and during both trips, the
complaint said.
Murphy was immediately removed from being able to fly
JetBlue planes and had resigned from the airline by May 27,
2015. He was hired by the company in February of that year.
Last month, an American Airlines co-pilot was charged for
drinking alcohol before a weekend flight out of Detroit.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco)