UPDATE 1-NYPD is sued for using sound cannons at Eric Garner protest

(Adds NYPD comment, paragraph 9)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 4 The New York City Police
Department has been sued for having allegedly injured
demonstrators at a protest over the death of Eric Garner by
using military-grade sound cannons to disperse them.
According to a complaint filed on Thursday night against the
NYPD and Commissioner William Bratton, five plaintiffs suffered
ear damage and other injuries after being targeted at an early
morning protest on Dec. 5, 2014 in midtown Manhattan by one of
the NYPD's Long Range Acoustic Devices, or LRADs.
Police can use the devices as loudspeakers, or to disperse
crowds through volumes that can top 120 decibels, louder than a
sandblaster or power saw.
The plaintiffs Anika Edrei, Shay Horse, James Craven, Keegan
Stephan and Michael Nusbaum included photojournalists, a
photographer, a graduate student and an activist.
They had been protesting a grand jury's decision not to
indict a white police officer whose chokehold on Garner, an
unarmed black man, led to Garner's July 2014 death.
According to the complaint, the plaintiffs suffered injuries
including migraines, nausea, and persistent ringing in the ears
after NYPD officers subjected them at close range to the
"piercing" sound of an LRAD model 100X.
They said such "indiscriminate" and "gratuitous" use of
force illegally targeted people protesting lawfully as well as
unlawfully, and gave police officers "unbridled" and
unconstitutional authority to suppress their free speech.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive
damages.
An NYPD spokesman said in an email: "The Long Range Acoustic
Device is a safe and effective communication tool the department
uses legally, during disorderly demonstrations. It is used
consistent with manufacturer's recommendations."
A spokesman for the New York City Law Department, which
defends the city in lawsuits, said: "All the allegations and
relevant facts will be reviewed once the suit is served."
According to the complaint, the NYPD began employing LRADs
during the 2004 Republican National Convention, but only last
year began using them regularly at protests.
LRADs are made by LRAD Corp, which said the 100X
can "easily overcome engines, sirens and noisy crowds to ensure
every message is heard and understood." The San Diego-based
company is not a defendant in the lawsuit.
The case is Edrei et al v. City of New York et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-01652.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)