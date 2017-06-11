Puerto Rican activist to march in New York parade but not as honoree

| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 A Puerto Rican nationalist who
served decades in prison for his links to militants who carried
out more than 100 bombings will march on Sunday in New York's
Puerto Rican Day Parade, but he won't accept an honor that
organizers wanted to bestow on him.
A decision by organizers to present a "National Freedom
Hero" award to Oscar Lopez Rivera triggered a firestorm of
criticism from politicians and police unions, and led a host of
sponsors to pull out of the annual parade up Fifth Avenue.
In the days following the announcement, the New York City
Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, the nation's largest police
union, called for a boycott of the parade, an annual celebration
by Americans with roots on the Caribbean island. Organizers
expect 1.5 million to watch the Sunday's event in New York, the
same day as the island holds a referendum on statehood for the
U.S. territory.
Some of the parade's major advertisers, including JetBlue
Airways Corp and AT&T Inc, pulled their
sponsorships over Lopez Rivera's participation. Some said the
conflict over the former FALN leader made them uncomfortable.
With the controversy festering, the 74-year-old Lopez Rivera
said earlier this month he would forgo the award.
"I think it's good that he declined it because it was
entirely distracting from the issue at hand, which is Puerto
Rico," said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who planned to march. "That’s
the only thing this parade should have been about."
Behind the scenes, de Blasio's office pushed Lopez Rivera to
say he would not accept the hero's honor, according to the New
York Times, reflecting the political pressure the mayor was
under because of his decision to participate.
The mayor's stance put him out of step with other prominent
New York politicians, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said
he would not march.
In 1981, Lopez Rivera was convicted of sedition and other
charges, along with other members of the Armed Forces of
National Liberation, known by its Spanish-language acronym as
FALN.
U.S. authorities said the group was responsible for dozens
of bombings in the 1970s and 1980s in a campaign to secure
Puerto Rico's independence from the United States.
Lopez Rivera, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison, plus
15 additional years for a foiled escape plot, was freed in
January during President Barack Obama's final days in office.
Lopez Rivera's supporters view him as a symbol of Puerto
Rican nationalism and the campaign to end what they see as
colonial status.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory with 3.5 million residents,
was acquired by the United States after the Spanish-American
War.
Lopez Rivera had been championed as a political prisoner by
"Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities.
But critics of the decision to honor Rivera say he is a
convicted criminal who helped carry out attacks on U.S. citizens
and property, including the deadly 1975 bombing of New York's
Fraunces Tavern.
No one was ever charged in connection with that bombing.
After Lopez Rivera declined the award, City Council Speaker
Melissa Mark-Viverito said publicly she would find a way to
honor him at the parade.
Currently, a bankrupt Puerto Rico is struggling with $70
billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and critically
underfunded healthcare and pension systems. A federal oversight
board appointed by U.S. Congress is managing its finances.
Against that backdrop, Puerto Ricans on Sunday will cast votes
on whether their struggling island should become the 51st U.S.
state.
Even if islanders vote in favor of the status referendum,
Puerto Rico's fifth since 1967, statehood would require an act
of the U.S. Congress.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing
by Frank McGurty, Tom Brown and David Gregorio)