New York's Vullo says regulation not a 'curse word'

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Regulation should not be
considered a "curse word" and is needed more than ever to head
off financial threats, despite President Donald Trump's attacks
on government red tape, New York's financial services regulator
said on Thursday.
Maria Vullo, superintendent of New York's Department of
Financial Services, made the argument in a speech to white
collar crime lawyers, saying states like New York had to step in
to protect markets and consumers.
"At a time when regulation seems to be a curse word, I say,
quite to the contrary," Vullo said. "The rule of law and
regulations are not only appropriate, they are absolutely
necessary to address the risks that we face."
Trump has moved against regulation of all kinds, saying it
is killing jobs and driving companies out of the country. In
January, he signed an executive order requiring two regulations
be discarded for every new one. Last month, he said his
administration was working on changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law.
Vullo, speaking at the New York City Bar's 6th Annual White
Collar Crime Institute, said it was wrong for the government to
step aside and let the market handle things.
"We've been there before and know what happens when
government fails to act," she said.
She said Trump's executive order on regulation did not
address threats.
"Deregulation in a climate of change cannot mean that
regulators must hang up their hats...for the sake of a signing
ceremony," she said.
Vullo touted a cybersecurity regulation her agency put into
effect in March, and one that took effect in January that
required banks ensure their monitoring programs were designed to
help prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.
Vullo's department regulates state-licensed financial
institutions and insurers, including foreign bank branches in
New York.
It has reached settlements with numerous institutions over
misconduct in recent years. In January, for instance, Deutsche
Bank AG agreed to pay $425 million over a "mirror-trading"
scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and
2015.
