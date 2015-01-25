版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 26日 星期一 06:03 BJT

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at NYC Home Depot -NYPD

NEW YORK Jan 25 Two people were killed after a shooting in a Home Depot store in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday afternoon in what appears to be a murder-suicide, two New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesmen said.

One male individual, who preliminary NYPD investigations suggest was the shooter, was declared dead at the scene, Detective James Duffy said. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT), and police recovered a gun on the scene close to the body of the first victim.

The second individual, also male, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan in critical condition, where he later died, NYPD Sergeant Lee Jones said.

Both men were Home Depot employees, according to local media. The store is one of two Home Depot locations in Manhattan. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐