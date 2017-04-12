Wall St's 'Charging Bull' artist says girl statue violates his rights

| NEW YORK, April 12
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's
"Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's
decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" statue that now
stares it down, saying his legal rights were violated.
The city's ruling to let the bronze depiction of a defiant
girl remain until February 2018 just feet from the bull's
flaring nostrils should be reviewed, said a lawyer for sculptor
Arturo Di Modica.
"How did the process happen and should permits be revoked?"
the attorney, Norman Siegel, said in an interview on Wednesday,
adding that his client ought to have been consulted.
"He should have been asked, never was," Siegel said. "There
are copyright and trademark infringement issues."
The 50-inch (127-cm) girl stands fists on hips on a cobble
stone plaza, eye-balling the 11-foot (3.4-meter) bull that has
occupied the space in Manhattan's financial district for nearly
three decades.
Initially installed to mark International Women's Day on
March 8, the girl statue was meant to be removed on April 2. But
the city extended its stay amid ebullient interest on social
media, generous press attention and at least two petitions.
State Street Global Advisors, a subsidiary of State Street
Corp, said it financed the installation by artist
Kristen Visbal to highlight the need for more women on corporate
boards. Twenty-five percent of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies
have no female directors, State Street noted at the time.
But Siegel said the intent was less high-minded.
"They did it for commercial purposes," Siegel said.
A plaque originally placed at the girl's feet read: ''Know
the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference.'' It
refers to an exchange-traded fund dubbed "SHE," which invests in
companies with women in top executive posts.
"They have since taken the plaque away," Siegel said. "Which
acknowledges perhaps it never should have been there in the
first place."
Siegel said he has filed Freedom of Information requests
about the permitting process have been filed with the office of
Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city Department of Transportation and
the Street Activity Permit Office.
He hopes to avoid going to court but is drawing up the
paperwork in case negotiations hit a dead end, he said.
"First we will try to see if we can resolve this amicably,"
Siegel said.
The 7,100-pound (3,200 kg) bull itself originally appeared
as guerrilla art, installed unofficially in front of the New
York Stock Exchange by Di Modica in 1989 and intended to convey
the fighting spirit of the United States and of New York. After
police seized the sculpture, public outcry led the city's parks
department to reinstall it days later nearby at its current
location.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Gina Cherelus; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Frances Kerry)