'Fearless Girl' extends face-off with Wall Street's 'Charging Bull'

| NEW YORK, March 27
NEW YORK, March 27 The "Fearless Girl" statue in
New York City, whose face-off with Wall Street's "Charging Bull"
won her legions of fans in just three weeks, will hold her
ground for at least another 11 months.
The 50-inch (127 cm) bronze statue of a defiant girl with
fists on hips was installed to mark International Women's Day on
March 8 under a lease due to end April 2. The two statues stand
on a patch of cobble stone in the financial district near
Bowling Green.
After at least two petitions, generous press attention and
ebullient interest on social media, the attraction for tourists
and locals will keep its place at least through the end of
February 2018.
"She has clearly struck a nerve," said U.S. Rep. Carolyn
Maloney on Monday as she stood on the steps of City Hall with
other women politicians to announce the statue's extended stay.
Maloney, a New York Democrat, said the bronze girl was a
testament to the power of art in society. It was created by
artist Kristen Visbal and commissioned by asset manager State
Street Global Advisors as part of a campaign to increase gender
diversity in business.
"She has really, really become a meaningful part of the
community of New York," Maloney said. "Everyone sees their own
dreams and aspirations in the strength of this little girl."
Supporters now aim to convince New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio to let "Fearless Girl" permanently stare down "Charging
Bull," which its creator said was meant to show U.S. economic
strength but also symbolizes all things Wall Street and all
things male.
"The importance of empowering women is not temporary, and
it's not something that can last for 11 months," New York City
Public Advocate Letitia James said. "It something that needs to
be made permanent."
But "Fearless Girl" has opponents, among them Arturo Di
Modica, who sculpted "Charging Bull" and dropped it in front of
the New York Stock Exchange in the middle of the night in
December 1989.
"That is not a symbol! That's an advertising trick," he told
the financial news website MarketWatch last week.
The gender diversity campaign by State Street Global
Advisors, a subsidiary of State Street Corp, aims to
highlight the need for more women on corporate boards.
Twenty-five percent of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies have no
female directors, the company noted on its website.
(Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by Richard Chang)