New York Times offers daily digital access with newsstand copies

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 The New York Times Co said it will offer unlimited access to its website and mobile app for a day to anyone who buys a paper from a newsstand starting Tuesday.
The offer intends to expose retail customers to the benefits of digital access, the company said.
Home delivery subscribers already receive complimentary digital access.
The company said last week it aimed to double its annual digital revenue to $800 million by 2020 with a concentrated effort to win over more readers on smartphones.
Newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling to stem the losses in their print advertising revenue, caused by advertisers' increasing preference for digital platforms as readers turn to smartphones and tablets.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.