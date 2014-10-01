CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-New York Times to cut jobs as new products disappoint

(Corrects paragraph 10 to say third quarter, not current
quarter)
Oct 1 The New York Times Co said on
Wednesday it would cut jobs, including about 7.5 percent of
newsroom positions, to lower costs as advertising revenue from
its print business dwindles and new products fall short of
expectations.
The company's shares rose as much as 9 percent.
The publisher will cut 100 newsroom jobs and a smaller
number of positions from its editorial and business operations,
offering buyouts and resorting to layoffs if enough employees do
not leave voluntarily, it said in a letter to staff.
NYT Opinion, a mobile app dedicated to opinion content, will
be shut down as it was not attracting enough subscribers,
Executive Editor Dean Baquet said in the letter.
"We will also redesign the magazine, create new journalistic
features like the Upshot and First Draft, and adapt our
journalism to a world where an increasing number of readers find
us on mobile," he said.
The Upshot is a section offering analysis and data on
politics, policy and everyday life, while First Draft is a
section focusing on fast-paced political news.
The Times has cut jobs several times over the past six years
- 100 in 2008, another 100 in 2009, and 30 more at the beginning
of 2013, according to an article published on the company's
website on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/10llv2F)
Despite the cuts, its newsroom staff has grown to about
1,330, approaching its largest size ever, according to the
article, up from about 1,250 at the end of last year. Some of
this is due to new jobs in its digital business.
The Times will invest heavily in mobile, audience
development, digital product portfolio, advertising and targeted
areas of print over the coming months, the company said.
Digital ad revenue is expected to rise by about 16 percent
in the third quarter, driven by smartphones and video, but
overall ad revenue is likely to stay flat, the publisher said.
The company's second-quarter revenue fell as print ad
revenue declined. It said in July print ad revenue was expected
to fall further.
"Print advertising is notoriously volatile and the third
quarter was no exception," the New York Times said on Wednesday.
The company's shares were up 8.1 percent at $12.13 on the
New York Stock Exchange in late morning trading.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 30
percent this year.
