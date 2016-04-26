UPDATE 1-New York Times to shut some Paris operations, cut jobs

(Adds details from memo to employees)
By Jessica Toonkel
April 26 The New York Times Co said on
Tuesday it would close its editing and pre-press print
production operations in Paris, resulting in the elimination or
relocation of up to 70 jobs as it moves to cut costs at its
international newspaper.
"To remain competitive, we need to adapt to a changing
market," employees were told on Tuesday in a memo seen by
Reuters. "We need to rethink what the print New York Times means
to our international, frequently traveling readers in a world
where they are getting their news primarily from digital
sources."
The New York Times news bureau and advertising department
will not be affected, according to the memo.
The changes are part of an effort to simplify the editing
and production processes of the International New York Times,
and roles involved with those operations will be moved to New
York and Hong Kong, according to the memo.
The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it expected to incur about $15 million
in costs related to the measures, with substantially all of the
charges to be taken in the second quarter. (1.usa.gov/26rdHdy)
The International New York Times evolved from the
International Herald Tribune, which was once co-owned by the New
York Times and the Washington Post.
The New York Times, facing diminishing revenue from print
advertising, has been trying to popularize its digital content
through marketing and actions such as allowing subscribers to
pay in local currencies.
In October, it said it aimed to double its annual digital
revenue to $800 million by 2020.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel
in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Toni Reinhold)