NYT sees big part of digital revenue from outside U.S. by 2020

Oct 29 New York Times Co said it expected a "significant part" of its targeted $800 million annual digital revenue by 2020 to come from outside the United States.

"We've got ourselves a 5 year target of $800 (million) and I expect a significant part of that to come from outside the U.S. and I think it will be a blend of digital subscription and digital advertising revenue principally," Chief Executive Mark Thompson told Reuters on Thursday.

NYT said this month that it aimed to double its annual digital revenue by 2020 from $400 million in 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)