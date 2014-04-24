版本:
New York Times reports ad revenue rise, ending years of drought

April 24 The New York Times Co on Thursday reported an almost 3 percent rise in first quarter total revenue on increases in advertising revenue - a first for the company in several years.

The company, which publishes its namesake newspaper, said total revenue was $390.4 million on an increase in print, digital and subscription revenue. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
