New York Times profit jumps as digital ad sales rise, costs fall

Aug 6 New York Times Co's quarterly profit jumped 78.5 percent, helped by cost cuts and higher digital advertising sales.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $16.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter from $9.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $382.9 million as the company's print ad sales fell further.