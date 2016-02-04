New York Times' profit jumps 48 pct as costs drop again

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 New York Times Co reported a 48.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it cut costs while continuing its push into digital content.
The company said its operating costs fell 7.7 percent to $352.7 million in the last three months of the year, the fourth quarter in a row that it has cut expenses.
Costs declined mainly due to better print production and distribution as well as declines in severance, depreciation and raw materials costs, the company said.
Digital advertising revenue rose 10.6 percent to $69.9 million, while circulation revenue from digital-only subscription products rose 13.3 pct to $50.4 million.
Total revenue was flat at $444.7 million.
Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations rose to $51.7 million, or 31 cents per share, from $34.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
The New York Times said in October that it aimed to double annual digital revenue to $800 million by 2020, with a focus on winning over more smartphone users.
Newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling to replace an evaporating pool of print advertising dollars with digital ads and money from subscriptions. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.