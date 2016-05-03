New York Times revenue falls 1.2 pct

May 3 New York Times Co reported a 1.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue as ad sales fell in its print and digital businesses.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $8.3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter from $14.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $379.5 million from $384.2 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)