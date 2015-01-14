Carlos Slim becomes NY Times largest shareholder

Jan 14 New York Times Co said Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has increased his stake to 16.8 percent, becoming the largest shareholder of the company.

Entities affiliated with Slim exercised warrants to acquire nearly 15.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $6.3572 per share. They earlier held an 8 percent stake.

The New York Times Co is controlled by the Ochs-Sulzberger family through Class B shares. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)