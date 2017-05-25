CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-New York firms offer 'Plan B' to staff ahead of summer transit woes

(Corrects paragraphs 8-10 to show that Societe Generale did not
introduce a telecommuting policy because of Penn station
repairs)
By Barbara Goldberg and Hilary Russ
NEW YORK May 24 Faced with this summer's
partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track
repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling
to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their
suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit
hub.
Inquiries have spiked for temporary office spaces that do
not require travel through the busiest train station in the
U.S., where weeks-long outages in July and August are expected
to trigger a travel nightmare for employees living in New Jersey
and Long Island suburbs, according to businesses and real estate
specialists.
In the nation's leading center of banking, finance, and
communication, major employers are offering to let workers clock
in from home or report to branch offices.
It is an effort to spare some 600,000 daily commuters from
what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo predicted could be a "summer
of agony," based on recent delays and cancellations triggered by
a pair of derailments at the station infamous for its
deteriorating tracks.
"People are trying to avoid the harrowing commute to get
into that part of town," said Marcus Moufarrige, chief operating
officer at Servcorp Ltd, a landlord for shared
workspaces.
Calls in search of temporary office space in lower Manhattan
in July and August have risen 4 percent from last year,
Moufarrige said.
"Some have mentioned the situation at Penn Station," he
said.
Some employees of investment bank Societe Generale
told Reuters they were offered the opportunity to work from home
to avoid lengthy commutes.
"It obviously increases productivity so people aren't stuck
on trains for an hour or two," said Sean O'Brien, who works in
the bank's human resources department. "It also reduces the
amount of meetings that have to be canceled because important
stakeholders are stuck on trains."
Societe Generale spokesman James Galvin said there may be
some individuals allowed to work from home, but the bank has not
introduced a new policy in connection with the Penn Station
repairs. Societe Generale has a Manhattan workforce of about
1,500 people, and about half of them commute from New Jersey.
Scott Rechler, chief executive of RXR Realty LLC said his
$15 billion development firm is contemplating offering more
flexible hours or allowing employees to work at offices outside
Manhattan.
"We're going to all have to find ways to adjust, almost like
we did post-Sandy," said Rechler, referring to 2012 Superstorm
Sandy, which left millions of train riders without service, on
some routes for weeks.
The looming transit nightmare even has pushed some to quit
their Manhattan jobs to avoid Penn Station and work closer to
their suburban homes.
"It's just become a point of stress," said Jessica Pansini,
31, a healthcare public relations supervisor who lives in
Montclair, New Jersey, and whose scheduled 45-minute commute
through Penn has slowed to 2.5 hours.
She was offered a lateral job in New Jersey and said news
that summer track repairs was "80 percent" of the reason she
accepted, ditching her dream job in Manhattan.
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON HOME VALUES
Penn Station serves three commuter train lines: Amtrak, New
Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road.
Amtrak owns the station's tracks and was responsible for two
recent derailments that prompted it to speed up long-planned
repairs.
The three railroads together are devising a scheme for which
tracks to take offline for repairs, and where to reroute other
trains. Summer outages are expected from July 7 through July 25
and Aug. 4 through Aug. 28.
(To see an animated graphic of rush hour trains at Penn
Station, click on: vimeo.com/217206048)
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday that
N.J. Transit trains on the popular Morris & Essex Midtown Direct
line would be diverted to Hoboken, where ferries and alternate
train lines connect to Manhattan.
The overall changes may also have a longer term effect,
observers said.
"If people believe it's going to be a chronic problem, then
there's probably going to be more meaningful structural changes
relative to where people want to live and property values," said
Rechler.
"More of the working people have less flexibility," he said.
"They'll feel more of the brunt than the professionals."
The potential ripple effect on suburban home values has
raised concerns.
"Prolonged issues with the trains could lead people to look
in other markets," said realtor Tracy Wolchock Freeman at
Coldwell Banker in Maplewood, New Jersey.
Media dubbed the area "Brooklyn West" after a years-long
influx of New Yorkers attracted by Midtown Direct train service
to Penn Station.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by
Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)