ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo, UBS, Benjamin Edwards add advisers

Nov 1 Wells Fargo Advisors, UBS AG's U.S. wealth management unit, and the boutique brokerage firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co recently have expanded their adviser ranks with new hires:

WELLS FARGO HIRES FROM MSSB

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Tuesday the company has hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team with a combined $105 million in client assets.

Veteran advisers Gregory Smith and Philip Stevens, who each spent more than two decades in the industry, joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they have been registered since Friday.

The two had been with Citigroup (C.N) for roughly a decade before the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management group and Citi's Smith Barney. They had also previously worked at Merrill Lynch in the late 1990s and at New York-based broker-dealer Walnut Street Securities.

Smith and Stevens together generated about $1 million in revenue last year and have been an advising team for nearly three years, according to a Wells Fargo spokeswoman.

The advisers are joined by financial consultant Jeffrey Price, who also came with the team from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. They now report to Wells Fargo Advisors branch manager Jeffrey James.

UBS RECRUITS FROM MORGAN KEEGAN

UBS AG's UBSN.VX (UBS.N) U.S. wealth management arm has recruited a veteran Morgan Keegan adviser from Metairie, Louisiana, a financial services recruiter with knowledge of the move told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hunter Charbonnet, who had been an adviser with Morgan Keegan for 11 years, has joined the New Orleans wealth management office of UBS, where he has been registered since Friday.

Charbonnet is the latest of the roughly 1,200 brokers in the private client group to leave the firm since Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) put the $1.5 billion unit up for sale in June. For details, please see [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]

He has about $45 million in client assets under management and last year generated $385,000 in revenue, according to the recruiter.

BENJAMIN EDWARDS HIRES FROM WELLS

St. Louis-based brokerage firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co has hired a former Wells Fargo adviser to join its Mentor, Ohio office as a branch manager and senior vice president.

Peter Ferrante, a 20-plus-year industry veteran, most recently spent six years with Wells Fargo Advisors. He started his career in the 1990s with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the firm from which Benjamin Edwards traces its ties. Over the past couple of years, Benjamin Edwards has hired dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo.

He is the seventh financial adviser to join the Mentor office and the second new hire from Wells Fargo since September. For details, please see [ID:nS1E78K0R4]

Ferrante is joined by senior financial associate Michele Stevens, who has worked with Ferrante for more than a decade and will assist him with client service.

The firm does not disclose revenue production or assets under management for individual advisers.

