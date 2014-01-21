Cuomo, Schneiderman agree on dividing portion of JPMorgan funds - NYT

Jan 21 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Eric
Schneiderman, the state's attorney general, have reached an
agreement on how to divide a portion of the $613 million that
the state received as part of a settlement with JPMorgan
, the New York Times reported.
The New York Times earlier reported a deteriorating
relationship between Schneiderman and Cuomo, and noted a battle
over the $613 million New York received as part of JPMorgan's
$13 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over
mortgage-backed securities.
The deal would now split $163 million of the funds in equal
measure, with half being distributed by Schneiderman's office to
programs that prevent avoidable foreclosure or help prevent
future financial fraud, and the rest going to the state's
general fund to be spent on housing-related programs, the
newspaper said.
However, both Cuomo and Schneiderman have not reached an
agreement on who will allocate the remaining $450 million, the
paper said. ()
Reuters could not immediately reach the NY Governor's office
as well as the attorney general's office for comment outside of
regular U.S. business hours.