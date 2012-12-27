Synchronoss Technologies buys RIM's cloud services unit

BRIEF-WhatsApp announces an update to the status feature
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
Dec 27 Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said it bought NewBay, the cloud services unit of Research In Motion Ltd , for $55.5 million in cash.
NewBay's software allows users to store, share and access digital content across any device connected to the Internet. Synchronoss helps companies manage the activation, synchronization and management of connected devices.
"We believe that the combination of NewBay and Synchronoss will further ensure the success of the significant cloud services launch being prepared at Verizon Wireless, which remains on schedule," Synchronoss Chief Executive Stephen Waldis said in a statement.
NewBay's European customers include Vodafone Group Plc , Swisscom AG and T-Mobile. Its customers in the United States include AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
Synchronoss expects the acquisition to be neutral or slightly accretive to its full year 2013 financial results on an adjusted basis.
The company also expects a restructuring charge in the first quarter of 2013 related to the acquisition.
Synchronoss' shares closed at $20.49 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. They were at $20.43 in after-market trading.
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.