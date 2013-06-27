版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 16:38 BJT

Carlyle-backed New Century REIT to cut HK IPO by at least 50 pct-IFR

HONG KONG, June 27 New Century Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of four five-star hotels in mainland China, plans to slash its Hong Kong initial public offering by at least 50 percent because of tepid demand for new listings in the city, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

The company, backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group , has not decided yet on the new number of shares it will offer, but the final size of the IPO will be at least half the up to $254 million originally planned, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

New Century will sell shares at the same original indicative range of HK$3.5-$4.2 per unit, putting the yield of the REIT at up to 9.1 percent, IFR added.

Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Plc were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐