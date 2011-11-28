UPDATE 1-Cornerstones pledge $780 mln for New China Life HK IPO - IFR

* Singapore's Great Eastern commits $380 mln for IPO
* Four cornerstones seek 50 pct of New China Life HK offer
* New China Life among issuers tapping volatile mkts
(Adds IPOs in Asia, IPO underwriters)
By Fiona Lau and Jing Song
HONG KONG, Nov 28 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd has received commitments from four cornerstone investors
for $780 million worth of shares in the Hong Kong tranche of its
initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing two
sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
The commitments account for nearly half of the Hong Kong
tranche of the $3 billion dual listing that is also taking place
in Shanghai, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The
sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
New China Life Insurance, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer
Zurich Financial Services AG is among a handful of
companies selling shares in Asia-Pacific despite mounting
concern over volatile global equity markets.
Chow Tai Fook, the world's largest jewellery
retailer, is looking to raise up to $2.8 billion in a Hong Kong
offering, while luxury automobile dealer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd.
could sell $580 million worth of shares.
Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd agreed to
buy $380 million worth of H-shares, while hedge fund D.E. Shaw
and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
are each committing $150 million. South Korean private equity
firm MBK Partners will buy $100 million worth of shares, IFR
added.
MBK's involvement as a cornerstone shows how private equity
firms are increasingly stepping in to join pre-IPO financings.
The funds are providing capital to fast-growing companies on the
IPO track that need a chunk of cash before they can list, an
area of financing that hedge funds previously dominated in Asia
prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities
are lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering. UBS
AG and CICC are also handling the Hong Kong portion of
the deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas SA
, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase &
Co.
(Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)