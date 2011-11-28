UPDATE 1-Cornerstones pledge $780 mln for New China Life HK IPO - IFR

* Singapore's Great Eastern commits $380 mln for IPO

* Four cornerstones seek 50 pct of New China Life HK offer

* New China Life among issuers tapping volatile mkts (Adds IPOs in Asia, IPO underwriters)

By Fiona Lau and Jing Song

HONG KONG, Nov 28 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd has received commitments from four cornerstone investors for $780 million worth of shares in the Hong Kong tranche of its initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The commitments account for nearly half of the Hong Kong tranche of the $3 billion dual listing that is also taking place in Shanghai, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

New China Life Insurance, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG is among a handful of companies selling shares in Asia-Pacific despite mounting concern over volatile global equity markets.

Chow Tai Fook, the world's largest jewellery retailer, is looking to raise up to $2.8 billion in a Hong Kong offering, while luxury automobile dealer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. could sell $580 million worth of shares.

Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd agreed to buy $380 million worth of H-shares, while hedge fund D.E. Shaw and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd are each committing $150 million. South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners will buy $100 million worth of shares, IFR added.

MBK's involvement as a cornerstone shows how private equity firms are increasingly stepping in to join pre-IPO financings. The funds are providing capital to fast-growing companies on the IPO track that need a chunk of cash before they can list, an area of financing that hedge funds previously dominated in Asia prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities are lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering. UBS AG and CICC are also handling the Hong Kong portion of the deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas SA , Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)