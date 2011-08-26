UK TV channel plans phone hacking comedy

LONDON Aug 26 Britain's Channel 4 said on
Friday it had commissioned a one-off television comedy about the
phone hacking scandal which forced the closure of the News of
the World tabloid and engulfed Rupert Murdoch's newspaper
business.
"HACKS", described as a working title for the show, is being
written by Guy Jenkin, co-creator of comedy series "Drop the
Dead Donkey" set in the fictional offices of a TV news company.
HACKS will be set at a newspaper where, according to the
publically owned Channel 4, "the drive to get the story is
intense -- the phrase 'by any means necessary' doesn't even
cover it.
"Phone hacking, blagging, pinging ... the staff here do it
all. But it's all about to unravel, and in a big way..."
The hour-long special is expected to air later this year.
Jenkin said in a statement: "We hope to be faster and
funnier than all the enquiries so far."
Britain's parliament and police are investigating claims
against Murdoch's newspapers that they illegally hacked into the
voicemail messages of individuals in pursuit of exclusive
stories.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Steve Addison)